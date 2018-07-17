News about reaching an agreement to liberate all kidnapped persons of Ishtabraq village and thousands of locals of Kefraya and al-Foua towns in Idlib countryside, according to SANA’s reporter.

This agreement came after more than two months of the liberation of 42 kidnapped from the village of Ishtabraq and five human cases of towns of Kefraya and al-Foua as part of an agreement to free the abducted persons of Ishtabraq and those besieged in Kefraya and al-Foua.

On April 2015, Nusra Front and its affiliated terrorist groups committed horrific massacre in the village of Ishtabraq village, killing about 200 civilians and kidnapping dozens others.

Last April, the first stage of an agreement stipulating the exit of terrorists from Yarmouk Camp in Damascus and freeing the people besieged in the two towns, and freeing the abductees from Ishtabraq town was implemented.

According to the agreement, 1500 persons from the two besieged towns were evacuated in addition to liberating 85 abductees from Ishtabraq village, mostly children and women.

Source: SANA