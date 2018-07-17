A fire kite launched from Gaza lands at an Israeli school on Tuesday as occupation authorities tighten blockade of the besieged enclave.

Israeli media reported that an incendiary balloon launched from Gaza landed at a school in the Eshkol Regional Council Tuesday.

Meanwhile, occupation authorities said they were blocking until Sunday fuel deliveries to Gaza through its only goods crossing with the enclave.

The fishing zone enforced by Israel off the Gaza Strip was also reduced from six nautical miles to three, AFP news agency reported, adding that the goods crossing, known as Kerem Shalom, will remain open for food and medicine on a case-by-case basis.

