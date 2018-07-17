Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alawi announced that the country’s security forces managed to detain members of a terrorist team affiliated to ISIL Takfiri group in southwestern Iran.

The Iranian minister said one of the members of the terrorist cell, whose brother had been killed in Syria, intended to form a four-member group to join the ISIL group in Iran.

However, they were identified and nabbed by the intelligence forces in the southwest of the country, Alawi said in Zanjan province on Monday evening.

The terrorist team had planned to carry out acts of sabotage and terror in some districts, he said, adding that however, their plots were foiled by the intelligence forces, Tasnim news agency reported.

Earlier this month, eight ISIL members convicted of carrying out attacks on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in June 2017 were executed.

A court had sentenced the terrorists to death in May for their role in last year’s terror attacks in Tehran.

On June 7, 2017, members of ISIL armed with grenades, suicide belts and machine guns launched simultaneous attacks on Iran’s parliament building in downtown Tehran and on the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

The attacks left 17 people dead and more than 40 others wounded.

All of the five gunmen directly involved in the attacks were killed by the security forces.

Source: Iranian media