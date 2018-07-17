US President Donald Trump refused on Monday to criticize Vladimir Putin over election meddling, noting the Russian president’s “powerful” denial of any interference.

US intelligence agencies believe Putin ordered hackers and propagandists to intervene in the 2016 election to help Trump win, but the US leader appeared to side with the Russian.

“I have great confidence in my intelligence people but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today and what he did is an incredible offer,” Trump said.

Putin, standing with Trump at a joint news conference, had just offered to allow US investigators to visit Russia to question 12 intelligence officers who were indicted last week US special counsel Robert Mueller.

Source: AFP