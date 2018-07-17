عربي
Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Cause Won’t Be Forgotten, Zionist Entity Will Be Uprooted
Assad: Military Achievements Reflect Solid Will of Syria, Allies to Defeat Terrorism
First Batch of Terrorists Evacuated from Daraa Al-Balad to Northern Syria
‘Gaza Has Nothing to Lose’: UN Official
Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria Settlement
Syrian Army Seizes US-Made Weapons in Al-Bu Kamal
Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan Agree anti-ISIL Bid: Report
Saudi Authorities Detain Prominent Cleric
Argentina Asks Russia, China to ‘Extradite’ Iran’s Velayati
Syria Air Defenses Repel Israeli Aggression in Quneitra
Putin after meeting Trump: There are still several problems, but we have made an important step
5 hours ago
July 16, 2018
Live News
Trump Notes Putin’s ‘Powerful’ Denial of Vote Meddling
Trump says will seize all chances to move forward toward ‘peace’
Rouhani Envoy Meets Lebanese Leaders, Urges Political Consensus Gov’t
