Syrian state media said on Sunday that Israeli rockets had struck a Syrian military position near Nairab airport on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo.

“The Zionist enemy…targets one of our military sites north of Nairab airport,” the Syrian state news agency SANA said, quoting a military source.

The source noted that the Israeli aggression comes in the context of the hopless attempts to support the defeated terrorist groups in Daraa and Quneitra.

Source: Al-Manar Website and agencies