The heads of Russia and the US are holding talks today in the Finnish capital of Helsinki to discuss a wide range of issues in an attempt to mend bilateral relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have arrived at the presidential palace in Helsinki to hold their first ever full-fledged summit talks.

Though the agenda of the summit hasn’t been announced yet, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Syrian issue would be one of the central topics; Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election and energy cooperation are among other issues experts have mentioned.

The top diplomats from the two countries Sergei Lavrov and Mike Pompeo will hold separate talks.

Source: Sputnik