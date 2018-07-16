The Zionist entity carried out a new missile attack on a Syrian military position in Aleppo province late Sunday.

Citing a military source, state news agency SANA said the missile attack hit near a strategic air base.

“The Zionist enemy targeted with its missiles one of our military positions north of the Neirab military airport, but the damage was only material,” SANA said, noting that the aggression comes as part of Israeli continuous support to terrorist groups fighting the Syrian government.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli occupation military, which very rarely confirms strikes on Syrian positions.

For its part, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said it had recorded a wave of blasts around Neirab on Sunday night.

“They were caused by a missile attack, suspected to have been carried out by Israel, targeting positions held by Syria’s regime and its allies at the Neirab airport and around it,” the Britain-based monitor said.

The Zionist enemy has repeatedly targeted Syria with missile attacks, targeting Syrian military positions in several area across the war-hit country.

Source: Agencies