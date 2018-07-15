Supreme Leader of the Islamic Reevolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, stressed that the Islamic Republic can overcome Economic problems in the country.

The Leaders remarks come as his eminence received President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet members on Sunday.

Iran can overcome economic problems through exerting efforts by Iranian officials and through cooperation of people, Imam Khamenei told the meeting.

President Rouhani is slated to report on the performance of his cabinet to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during the meeting, IRNA news agency reported.

Source: Iranian media