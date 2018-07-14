Senior intelligence officials from Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan have reportedly reached an agreement to join efforts against Daesh terror group in Afghanistan.

The officials agreed over integrated efforts for rooting out the outfit from Afghanistan during a meeting in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, English-language Pakistani daily The Nation reported on Friday, citing defense sources. Sergei Ivanov, the chief of the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, had also told Russia’s TASS news agency about the meeting on Tuesday.

The quartet also agreed on confronting “all other terrorists groups” in the Central Asian country, the daily said.

The drive, it wrote, was aimed at “ensuring regional peace and to eliminate terrorism from the region.”

The meeting also discussed ways to stop the arrival of ISIL Takfiri terrorists from Iraq and Syria in Afghanistan.

The participants further agreed to share intelligence towards fighting terror.

