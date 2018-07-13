Syria confirmed that the illegal international coalition led by Washington cannot justify its treacherous aggression or the arguments it introduced to justify its massacre against the people of al-Baghouz Fawqani and al-Soussah towns in the countryside of al-Boukamal city, which led to the martyrdom of more than 30 civilians and wounding dozens of women and children.

These remarks came in a letter sent by the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry on Friday to the UN Secretary General and Head of the UN Security Council regarding the recent aggression committed by the US-led coalition on the countryside of al-Boukamal.

In the letter, the Ministry said the warplanes of the Washington-led illegal coalition carried out a new terrorist criminal act by deliberately targeting innocent Syrian civilians aiming at terrorizing them, prolonging the war on Syria and supporting their defeated tools which collapsed like dominoes in eastern and southern Syria, ISIL, Nusra Front and other terrorist groups affiliated to them.

The Ministry said that on Friday after midnight, the warplanes of the US-led coalition launched intensive airstrikes on the towns of al-Baghouz Fawqani and al-Soussah in a- Boukamal countryside, claiming the lives of 30 civilians, injuring dozens others, mostly children and women, and causing massive destruction to infrastructure and houses.

The Ministry added that the death toll is likely to rise as most of the wounded sustained serious injuries and given the difficulty of evacuating the wounded from the under rubble because of the continuous shelling of two towns.

It added that such aggression cannot be justified because this coalition knows well the geography of the region, indicating that the purpose of these raids is mainly to pressure people who refused the entry of the militias of the so-called “Syrian Democratic Forces” (QSD) to their villages.

The Ministry said Syria calls on UN bodies tasked with maintaining international peace and security and those involved in resolving the crisis in Syria to play their role impartially and not to be drawn into US, Israeli and Western policies that have lost their credibility and become an object of ridicule by international public opinion.

The Ministry concluded its letter by affirming that Syria will continue, along with its allies and friends, to make every effort to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis through national reconciliation and settling the legal status of the Syrians who have been misled, vowing a continued fight against terrorism in order to protect the Syrian people, territory and sovereignty.

Source: SANA