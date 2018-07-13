Argentina says it has asked Russia to arrest and extradite former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati, citing his alleged role in a 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires.

Velayati, who is now a top aide to Iranian Supreme Leader Imam Ali Khamenei, was visiting Moscow on Thursday for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. He planned to travel to China on Friday.

Argentina’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it had made the same extradition request to China and was “awaiting Russia’s response to its request”.

Velayati was foreign minister when the attack took place on July 18, 1994.

Argentine prosecutors accused Velayati of allegedly being one of the “ideological masterminds behind the attack.” However, Iran and Velayati have denied any involvement in the attacks.

Source: Agencies