The Zionist entity is going ahead with work on a cement separation wall along the border with Lebanon, Hezbollah’s War Media Center reported on Wednesday.

The center released several photos showing occupation soldier near the wall which is planned to be built.

Earlier in April, Lebanese reports said that the Israeli occupation is to build a 30-kilometre long wall with a height of ten meters, and it is planned to connect with an older wall which was built a couple of years ago at Fatima Gate on the Lebanese borders.

In February, the Lebanese High Council of Defense said the Israeli wall is an aggression against the country’s sovereignty and a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. It gave the army the greenlight to confront any Israeli aggression on the border area.

Source: Hezbollah War Media Center