US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Tuesday that Russia has violated an agreement reached with the United States on a de-escalation zone in southern Syria.

“We had an agreement with the Russians that they would not move in the south. There was a de-escalation zone that the Russians had agreed to. They now have clearly violated that,” Pompeo told Sky News Arabia.

Pompeo said the United States and Russia were not in agreement with regard to the activities in southern Syria, but pointed out that Washington is engaging all concerned parties there, including Russia and Iran, “to honor the commitments they have made in the various political processes that have been undertaken with respect to Syria.”

Source: Sputnik