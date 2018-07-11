Syrian sappers working in the area of Gharaz in Syria’s southern Daraa province have discovered storage facilities containing US-made TOW anti-tank missile systems.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the TOWs were discovered in the recently liberated settlements alongside mortars, shells of various calibers, improvized explosive devices, communications and night-vision systems, and other equipment made in Western countries. A modified T-55 tank likely captured from Syrian forces earlier was also found.

The Syrian Army fully liberated Gharaz on Tuesday, freeing the area around the settlement’s grain silos and central prison after battles a SANA reporter described as “fierce.” An undisclosed number of militants were killed or wounded, with the rest said to have fled to neighboring areas.

Syrian forces are continuing their offensive to eliminate the last pockets of militants in Daraa province, starting the operation earlier this year after constant shelling of Damascus and other government-held cities by Takfiri militants.