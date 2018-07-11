The United Nations Tuesday criticized Israel’s closure of its only cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip, warning that the measure could have negative consequences.

In a statement, UN Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov urged the Zionist entity to reverse its decision.

The Israeli occupation said it was closing the Kerem Shalom crossing Monday to everything except essential humanitarian supplies in response to the incendiary kites and balloons that have been flown from Gaza into the occupied Palestinian territories over the last few months.

Mladenov said he was “concerned about the consequences” of the latest closure. “Humanitarian assistance is not a substitute for commerce and trade,” he said.

Source: AP