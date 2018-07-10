The United States may consider granting relief to some countries from economic sanctions that will be imposed on Iran’s oil exports in November, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Tuesday.

“There will be a handful of countries that come to the United States and ask for relief from that. We’ll consider it,” Pompeo told Sky News Arabia.

At the same time, the top US diplomat warned against misinterpreting such an approach.

“Make no mistake about it, we are determined to convince the Iranian leadership that this malign behavior will not be rewarded and that the economic situation in their country will not be permitted to be rectified until such time as they become a more normal nation,” he said.

