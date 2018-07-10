Israeli warships have stopped a boat from a humanitarian flotilla set off from the Gaza strip to Cyprus to break the regime’s 11-year siege on the coastal enclave.

Israeli military said in a statement one boat with eight people on board was prevented from breaching the naval blockade on Tuesday, adding that Israel will continue to enforce the blockade.

“After the boat and the Palestinians on board are searched, the boat will be towed to the Israeli navy base in Ashdod,” the statement said.

“The (military) assigned medical personnel to treat Palestinians on board requiring medical assistance,” it added.

Earlier, organizers of the flotilla, which set off earlier on Tuesday, said contact with one boat was lost after 10 nautical miles. Israel’s blockade restricts Gazan vessels to up to six nautical miles off the coastal sliver.

The status of the remaining boats is still unclear.