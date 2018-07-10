US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin may prove easier than those with European allies, moments before departing for Brussels for a key NATO summit.

“Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One, referring to his upcoming meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki.

Trump also vowed not to be “taken advantage” of by the EU, who he says does not do enough to support the transatlantic alliance and takes unfair advantage of the US on trade.

Source: AFP