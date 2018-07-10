Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif Monday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Cavusoglu on his reappointment.

During a phone call, the two sides highlighted the importance of continuation and development of the relations on bilateral, regional and international levels in line with the two countries’ interests and in favor of protecting regional and international peace and stability, IRNA news agency reported.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday introduced his cabinet keeping some ministers of the previous, including Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Erdogan who won the latest presidential election was sworn in on Monday during a ceremony attended by thousands of foreign and Turkish guests.

Also, on Monday, the executive system of Turkey’s government officially made the transition from parliamentary to a presidential system. The new system was put to a referendum last year.

Under the new system, Erdogan will be the head of cabinet for a five-year-term.

Source: Agencies