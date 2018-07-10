German Minister of Foreign Affairs Niels Annen underlined that the European states are determined to support continued implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The European countries are determined to support the nuclear deal despite all problems,” Annen said in a meeting with Head of Iran’s Strategic Foreign Relations Council Seyed Kamal Kharrazi in Berlin on Tuesday.

“The two issues of Iran’s oil sales and investment of small and mid-sized companies in Iran have been prioritized in relations with Iran and fortunately, the UN Security Council Resolution (2231) which gives a free hand to Europe is a backup for Europe’s supportive measures towards the nuclear deal,” he added.

Annen underscored the necessity for all countries to cooperate in protecting the nuclear deal like Europe, and added, “The countries which purchase oil from Iran should also continue their cooperation.”

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that the US would no longer remain part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran.

Source: Fars news agency