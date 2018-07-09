Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani reiterated the call for the settlement of crises in the region through talks and without any foreign interference.

In a meeting with Qatar’s outgoing ambassador to Tehran, Ali bin Hamad al-Sulaiti, Larijani denounced the blockade on Qatar imposed by Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies, stressing that “all regional issues must be resolved through dialogue and consultation.”

“Moreover, the powers from outside the region should not be allowed to interfere and hatch plots against the governments and nations (of the region),” the Iranian speaker said during a farewell ceremony of the Qatari envoy, Iranian media reported.

For his part, Sulaiti praised Iran for supporting his country under Saudi sanctions and blockade, expressing optimism about the expansion of Tehran-Doha ties in future, according to Tasnim news agency.

In August 2017, Doha decided to send its ambassador back to Tehran, more than 20 months after he was recalled, and strengthen relations with Tehran amid a diplomatic rift between Qatar and several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain.

Source: Iraian media