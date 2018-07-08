According to the news broadcaster TOLO, government forces have destroyed one of the key bases of the ISIL terrorist group in the east of the country during a full-scale military operation.

“Afghan National Defense and Security forces launched 9 clearing operations and 89 Special Forces’ operations in different parts of Afghanistan in the past 24 hours. Afghan Air Forces, also, conducted 131 freights supporting Afghan National Army and carried out 9 airstrikes on enemies’ sanctuaries. As a result, 121 insurgents including 10 ISIL fighters were killed, 70 were wounded and 7 suspects were arrested,” the Afghan Defense Ministry said later in a statement.

According to the statement, foreign armed forces also participated in the operation, conducting airstrikes against the militants.

The militants were terminated during operations held in the provinces of Badghis, Baghlan, Balkh, Farah, Faryab, Ghazni, Ghor, Herat, Kunar, Nangarhar, Oruzgan and Zabul.

Source: Agencies