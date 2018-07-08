A senior Iranian official said Iranian military advisers will continue their presence in Syria to help the Arab country defeat an all-out foreign-sponsored militancy.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian parliament speaker’s special adviser on international affairs, stressed that Syrians would not permit the Zionists in their homeland following the collapse of the ISIL terrorist group.

“The Zionist regime tries to gain dominance over Syria after ISIL, but resistance forces and military advisers from the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue their presence alongside Syria to counter terrorism, ” he said in a meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Tehran Salah al-Zawawi.

“The Syrian people will not allow the country to be turned into the hotbed of Zionist terrorists once again,” Amir-Abdollahian noted.

Amir-Abdollahian also said Tehran will keep up its “decisive support” for the resistance and will not give in to pressures as regards the Palestinian issue and Israeli threats against the security of the regional countries.

Zawawi, for his part, warned that Israeli right-wing Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is seeking to control the Muslim world.

He further said the US is exerting economic pressure on some regional countries to advance the plans of President Donald Trump, who himself is implementing the will of the international Zionism.

Source: Press TV