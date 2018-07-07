US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Saturday that two days of talks with his North Korean counterpart on dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal had been “very productive”.

But, briefing reporters before flying to Tokyo, he offered few new details as to how North Korea would honor its commitment to “denuclearize” in exchange for US security guarantees.

“These are complicated issues, but we made progress on almost all of the central issues, some places a great deal of progress, other places there’s still more work to be done,” he said.

Source: AFP