Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem cast his ballot at one of the polling stations in Zqaq Blat area in Beirut Second Electoral District, stressing that holding the elections on the basis of the proportionality vote law is a major national chance which triggered the Lebanese enthusiasm to carry out their duty.

Sheikh Qassem said that the heavy turnout may deprive a large number of voters from their right to elect, noting that Hezbollah is holding consultations with the Interior Minister to extend the voting duration by two hours.

It is worth noting that the turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections in the various Lebanese districts has increased remarkably.

Source: Al-Manar Website