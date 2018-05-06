President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, stressed that “the Lebanese are currently exercising the most important national political practice to choose their representatives for the next four years,” stressing that “no one should cede such a sacred duty.”

“Those who do not exercise their right waive the right to accountability,” he maintained, pointing out that the House of Representatives is the mother of all authorities, so this is paramount for everyone.

“Election is a sacred duty on citizens,” Aoun said in his address to the Lebanese upon casting his vote.

“Hold on to your free will and do not allow any pressure to be exerted on you. I voted for the mandate,” he concluded.

