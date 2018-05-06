The US will face a “historic regret” should it decide to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday.

Addressing people in the northeastern city of Sabzevar, Rouhani warned the US that repeating the past mistakes and withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal would soon result in a historic regret for Washington.

Denouncing the attempts by his US counterpart for sabotaging the nuclear deal, the Iranian president said the whole world, except the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia, is supporting the agreement, which was achieved through negotiations and endorsed by the United Nations.

Rouhani also assured the Iranian nation that the country’s executive bodies have been given the necessary instructions since a couple of months ago and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has also received orders to deal with the possible US withdrawal from the nuclear accord.

Next week’s decision by the US about the JCPOA is not going to bring any changes to the life of people in Iran, the president underlined, noting that Tehran has plans for every possible decision by Trump.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to its obligations, he made it clear that the Islamic Republic will not enter talks with anyone about its defense program and weapons.

“We manufacture and stockpile any amount of weapons, equipment and missiles the country may need,” he said, stressing that Iran’s defense power is not the business of others.

US President Donald Trump in January set a 120-day deadline for US lawmakers and European allies to “fix” his predecessor Barack Obama’s main foreign policy achievement or face a US exit.

Since the nuclear deal was signed in Vienna in July 2015, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly confirmed Iran’s compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA.

Source: Tasnim News Agency