Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi tweeted Sunday morning that he ordered the Air Force to strike ISIL leadership near al-Dashisha in Syrian territory.

The Iraqi Air Force confirmed they were “directing a painful blow” against a position of ISIL leaders in south of al-Dashisha.

On April 19, Iraqi jets struck ISIL targets in Syria, killing 36 terrorists, including six leaders, a military official stated.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool said the strikes were carried out in coordination with the Syrian government and the global anti-ISIL coalition said they had provided intelligence support for the operation.

“Our project has developed from fighting terror in Iraq to fighting terror in the region,” Abadi said last month.

