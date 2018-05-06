At least six people have been martyred by an explosion in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry in the besieged territory.

At least three others were wounded by Saturday’s blast, the cause of which remains unclear, the ministry said.

The explosion took place in Deir el-Balah, in central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

Hamas’ military wing has said that the Zionist occupation is responsible for the explosion, which it said took place during a “complex security and intelligence operation”, AFP news agency reported.

Source: Agencies