The third batch of terrorists was evacuated from towns of Yalda, Babila and Beit Sahem in southern Damascus on Saturday, local media reported.

SANA news agency said that 63 buses carrying the 3rd batch of terrorists and their families exited from the three towns on Saturday.

The buses exited from the three towns via Beit Sahem corridor after they have been thoroughly inspected to be gathered and then transported at once towards Idlib and Jarablus under the supervision of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), according to Syrian agency.

More buses entered via Beit Sahem corridor to the three towns to be prepared for exit on Sunday to northern Syria, SANA added.

During the past two days, 46 buses carrying hundreds of terrorists and their families exited from the three towns to move towards northern Syria in the framework of an agreement between the Syrian government and terrorists.

The deal stipulates for evacuating the terrorists and their families who want to leave for North Syria while for settling the legal status of those who want to stay after handing over their weapons.

Source: SANA