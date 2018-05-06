Chairman of Iranian Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said on Saturday that violation or any threats to the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the world powers will practically shatter US international prestige and once again prove that the US is not trustworthy at the international community.

Speaking to Majlis (parliament) website, he said ‘we should admit the fact that US president Donald Trump is the real game loser of agreement, officially named as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always remained committed to international pledges and will do the same with regards to the JCPOA, Boroujerdi said.

If the US minds to violate the JCPOA through waking away from the treaty in order to re-slap economic sanctions, there will be no justification for Iran to tolerate such limits, he added, according to IRNA news agency.

“We are patiently waiting for the designated time set by the US and will take action upon their decision,” the Iranian official said.

US President Donald Trump is to make decision on May 12 on the extension of economic sanctions imposed by the US congress against Iran.

Source: IRNA