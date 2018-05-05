According to the latest reports by the USGS, US Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 6.4 has struck off the coast of the Philippines.

The tremor was registered at 06:19 UTC (9:19 Moscow time). There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit at a depth of 30 km (18 miles), about 50 km north-northwest of Pandan, on the island of Catanduanes, according to the USGS.

No tsunami warnings were issued.

Seismological centers have posted the information about the earthquake on Twitter. Social media users are tweeting alleged photos/videos of the earthquake.

