Activists on social networking sites circulated a secret document pointing to Saudi Arabia’s fiendish plot to assert enormous influence on Lebanon’s May 6 parliamentary elections, and engineer the polls in favor of House of Saud.

As the document reported, the aim of this support is to weaken Hezbollah and create a rift between it and its people.

According to document, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has written a letter to the kingdom’s ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari, assigning him the mission.

Jubeir has asked Bukhari to offer his generous support to the Future Movement, led by Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and the Lebanese Forces political party in order to draw up mechanisms aimed at keeping Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and building up pressure on Hezbollah in Beqaa Valley as part of efforts to change the demographic population of the Shia-populated region, the document read.

The Saudi foreign minister also urged the kingdom’s envoy to spare no effort in undermining Hezbollah’s popularity in various strata of the Lebanese society, and inciting people against the presence of Lebanese resistance fighters in neighboring Syria, it said.

Jubeir further stressed the need for the establishment of camps for Lebanese Christians, similar to those set up in Turkey for Syrian refugees and Palestinian refugees in Syria, soliciting international funds for them and paving the way for Samir Geagea, the executive chairman of the Lebanese Forces, to take Lebanon’s top office.