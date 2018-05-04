The Israeli oocupation says protests near the Gaza fence amount to an act of war, and thus it is right to respond fatally to the demonstrations in which 45 Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks.

The daily Ha’aretz cited a regime statement as saying that Tel Aviv sees the ongoing “March of Return” protests as “part of hostile acts by Hamas against Israel.”

The statement came in response to a High Court petition filed by human rights groups, declaring that the Zionist entity “opposes the applying of human rights law during an armed conflict.”

“The Israeli forces’ rules of engagement comply with both Israeli and international law,” Ha’aretz quoted the statement as saying.

Gazans have been protesting each Friday at the fence since March 30, demanding the right to return to their homeland.

Israel’s Knesset on Monday passed a controversial law that allows the prime minister to bypass parliament and declare war or order a major operation on his own after only consulting his minister for military affairs.

