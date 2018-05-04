Russia said on Friday it will further cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the investigations of the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Douma.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova voiced Moscow’s readiness to cooperate with OPCW, noting that the chemical watchdog’s experts have taken probes at the site of the alleged chemical attack.

The first fact-finding mission of the OPCW visited a site in the Damascus suburb of Douma to collect samples in connection with the alleged April 7 chemical attack in late-March.

The situation around Syria escalated in the wake of the reports on an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma on April 7. The claimed attack prompted France, the United Kingdom and the United States, to stage an aggression against Syria by firing over 100 missiles on what they called the Syrian government’s chemical weapons sites.

Damascus and Moscow have refuted the allegations, saying that the attack was staged by militants and the White Helmets to influence public opinion and justify possible intervention. In order to investigate the details of the incident, the OPCW sent a fact-finding mission to the Syrian town last week.

Commenting on poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in London, Zakharova said Russia doubts in the data provided by Ahmet Uzumcu, director general of the OPCW.

