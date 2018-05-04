Unknown gunmen shot dead six laborers in a remote southwestern Pakistani town, officials said Friday, in the latest bout of violence to rock the restive region.

The murders took place overnight in Lajjey, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) southwest of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, where militants — including the Taliban — and ethnic Baloch separatists are active.

“Unidentified gunmen shot dead six laborers and wounded another, who is in critical condition,” local government official Hashim Ghilzai told AFP.

The laborers, from eastern Punjab province, were working on a mobile tower and were sleeping in tents at the site when the gunmen attacked, Ghilzai said, adding that “it appeared to be an act of terror”.

Source: AFP