Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Friday named senior lawmaker Muharrem Ince, known for his fiery and impassioned rhetoric, as its candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in June 24 elections.

The leader of the CHP Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who had already made clear he would not be standing, confirmed Ince’s candidacy at a packed meeting in Ankara. “On June 24, I will God willing be president by the wish of the people,” Ince added after being called to the stage.

Source: AFP