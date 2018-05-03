The turnout of employees tasked with election missions has been on the rise since the opening of the polling stations nationwide early this morning, National News Agency reported on Thursday.

In Beirut I, the voter turnout reached 60% in one station, meaning 55 out of 85 electors. In Beirut II, the turnout is at 50% in two stations.

In Jdeideh, 150 out of 196 polling stations’ employees cast their ballots.

Moving to Keserwan, 71 out of 138 electors voted, and 160 out of 284 in Jbeil.

In the north, the turnout has exceeded 52% in Tripoli.

As to the south, the voter turnout has reached 61% in Jezzine and 50% in Nabatieh.

Shifting to the Chouf district, 55% of the employees have cast their ballots at the Beiteddine Serail.

Source: NNA