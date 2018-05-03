Evacuation of terrorists the towns of Babbela, Yalda and Beit Sahem started on Thursday as part of a deal reached with the Syrian government.

The agreement comes in the frame work of ending the presence of terrorist organizations in southern Damascus and in preparation to announce the Western Ghouta as free from terrorism.

Earlier in the morning, a number of buses entered the towns of Babbela, Yalda and Beit Sahem to start evacuation of terrorists and their families to northern Syria, SANA reported.

SANA added that about 5,000 terrorists and their families are expected to leave the towns of the three towns to northern Syria in implementation of the agreement reached last Sunday between the Syrian Government and the terrorist groups positioned in the three towns.

The agreement provides for evacuating terrorists who are willing to exit along with their families while the legal status of those who want to stay will be settled after handing over their arms, according to the Syrian agency.

The agreement also stipulates for the return of state institutions to the three towns and providing services to the citizens after evacuating terrorists from the three towns.

Source: SANA