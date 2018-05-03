A 19-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli occupation soldiers during protests and clashes along the Gaza border last week died from his wounds Thursday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said.

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.

Abu Aser was shot east of Gaza City on April 27, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

No Israelis have been injured and the occupation military’s use of live fire during the protests and clashes has drawn criticism and calls for an independent probe.

The protests are meant to last six weeks, ending in mid-May, around the time the United States will move its embassy in the occupied territories from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Source: AFP