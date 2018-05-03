Iran’s envoy to Britain has warned that if Washington pulls out of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran would no longer feel committed to implementing its provisions, Press TV reported.

“When the United States is out of the deal, it means that there is no deal left,” Hamid Baeidinejad told CNN on Wednesday.

He added that Tehran would “be ready to go back to the previous situation” if Washington pulls out from the JCPOA accord.

Hamid Baeidinejad said that if Washington withdraws from the agreement as President Donald Trump has said he would, Tehran could resume its uranium enrichment and “redefine our cooperation with the agency and some other activities that are under consideration.”

Also on Wednesday, China urged all sides to stick to the landmark deal that the US and the Zionist entity have threatened to kill.

China’s call was echoed by France with President Emmanuel Macron reiterating his support for the multilateral accord warning against attempts to sabotage it.

Speaking at a news conference in Australia on Wednesday, President Macron added, however, that the agreement needs to be strengthened.

The Iran nuclear deal signed by Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany on July 14, 2015, imposes strict restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in return for the loosening of economic sanctions.

Source: Agencies