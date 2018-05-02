Iran rebuffed on Wednesday Morocco’s allegations that Iran embassy in Algeria cooperated with Polisario Front.

Non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs is and will remain one of the most important principles of Iran foreign policy, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said in a press conference in Tehran.

“Remarks attributed to the foreign minister of Morocco about cooperation between an Iranian diplomat and the Polisario Front” in Western Sahara are “false”, Qassemi added.

Rabat on Tuesday cut diplomatic ties with Iran, accusing the Islamic republic of using Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, to deliver weapons to the Polisario Front.

Hezbollah quickly rejected Rabat’s accusations, stressing that the decision was a result of foreign pressure by US, Zionist entity and Saudi Arabia.

