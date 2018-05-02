At least seven people were killed and 13 others were injured in a terrorist attack staged by a sleeper cell of the ISIL terrorist group on the city of Al Tarmia, located to the north of the Iraqi capital, local media reported on Wednesday.

“The final number of killed and injured as a result of an attack on the city of Al Tarmia, north of Baghdad, totaled seven and 13 people, respectively,” a source told Alsumaria TV channel.

According to the source, the attack by the terrorist sleeper cell targeted particular people.

The Iraqi security forces have closed the city’s entrances and exits and launched a search operation for the perpetrators of the attack, the news outlet added, citing the source. Meanwhile, the Iraqi security forces’ press service refuted media reports about the presence of the ISIL militants in Al Tarmia.

