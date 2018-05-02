Chairman of the Iranian Shura Council’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi stressed that Syria is the frontline of the resistance in the region.

At a press conference Tuesday in Damascus Boroujerdi stressed Iran’s stance against terrorism in Syria. He congratulated the Syrian people over victories in battlefields and reiterated the Islamic Republic’s decision to defend the axis of resistance.

In this context, the Iranian official said that the US, British and French aggression on Syria came in the aftermath of the defeat of the terrorist organizations, noting that the Syrian air defenses turned it into political and military defeat after shooting down dozens of missiles fired by the US and its allies.

Regarding the US and Turkish presence in Syria, Boroujerdi stressed that any foreign military presence on Syrian territories without its approval is considered an occupation.

He criticized threats made by the US President Donald Trump to pull out of Iran nuclear deal and impose new sanctions on his country.

Boroujerdi highlighted the longstanding political and military cooperation between Syria and Iran which contributed to the defeat of terrorists in Syria, stressing Iran’s refusal of Turkish policies towards Syria.

On economic cooperation between Syria and Iran, Boroujerdi indicated that there will be future visits for Iranian officials to Syria during which long-term cooperation memorandums will be signed.

Source: SANA