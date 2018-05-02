An agreement to evacuate terrorists from Homs and Hamad countryside was reportedly reached on Tuesday.

SANA news agency reported that there were “information that an agreement has been reached to evacuate the terrorist groups from the northern countryside of Homs and the southern countryside of Hama.”

According to the agreement, all terrorists will hand over their heavy and medium weapons to the Syrian Army within two days as of the date of agreement signature. The legal status of militants who agree with the settlement will be settled, and those who reject it will be evacuated along with their families to Jarablus and Idlib, SANA reported.

The agreement also provides the entry of the Syrian Arab army into the region, the return of all state institutions and departments to the area in addition to opening the international highway that connects Homs and Hama during three days as of the signature of the agreement, according to SANA.

Terrorist groups also pledge to hand over maps of tunnels, landmines and ammunition depots, according to the agreement.

Source: SANA