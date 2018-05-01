A number of Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) ambulances transporting people with critical conditions from the terrorist-besieged towns of Kefraya and al-Foua in Idlib and a bus carrying 42 abductees from Estabraq arrived at al-Eis corridor south of Aleppo city, SANA’s correspondent said.

The correspondent added that 42 people from the town of Eshtabraq, mostly women and children, who had been abducted by the terrorist organizations, have been freed.

The abductees arrived on board a bus at al-Eis corridor, and they were then taken to Aleppo hospitals for medical checkups prior to transporting them to their relatives later.

The correspondent said that 5 people in critical condition and 18 others accompanying them were transported from Kefraya and al-Foua by SARC ambulances on Tuesday to al-Eis corridor.

The arrival of the humanitarian cases and abductees is part of implementing the first stage of the agreement for the exit of terrorists from Yarmouk Camp in Damascus and freeing the people besieged in the two towns and freeing the abductees from Eshtabraq town.

The correspondent indicated that liberating the abductees and evacuating the humanitarian cases was carried out in parallel with the exit of 5 buses transporting 200 terrorists from al-Yarmouk Camp, south of Damascus.

Source: SANA