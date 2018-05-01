5000 civilians in Foua and Kefraya will leave the two besieged towns in Idlib northern countryside, knowing that the buses that will carry them arrived to the area.

According to an agreement concluded by the terrorists and the competent authorities, the terrorists, affiliated with all the terrorist groups except ISIL, will be evacuated from Yarmouk camp in southern Damascus.

The agreement followed an intensive campaign launched by the Syrian army and allies on the terrorist groups in Yarmouk and Al-Hajar Al-Aswad in addition to the surrounding area.

ISIL terrorists who rejected the agreement are still under the fire of the Syrian army units that are striking their positions in Al-Hajar Al-Aswad.

Source: Al-Manar Website