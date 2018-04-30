The Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar posted leaked cables sent by the Emirati embassy in Lebanon to the country’s (UAE) Foreign Ministry, reporting the conditions of the anti-Hezbollah Shia candidates.

One of the secret cables was sent by the consul Hamdan Sayyed Al-Hashemi at the request of UAE Assistant FM, informing him about those candidates whose electoral campaigns need funding.

It is worth noting that the parliamentary election is scheduled to be held on May 6.

The sent list includes the following names:

1- Ghaleb Yaghi (Baalbek’s Former Mayor)

2- Hareth Suleiman (Academic Researcher)

3- Mona Fayyad (University Professor)

4- Hoda Husseini (Journalist)

5- Mostafa Fahs (Political writer)

6- Ali Al-Amin (Journalist)

7- Mohammad Barakat (Journalist)

8- Imad Komaiha (Journalist)

9- Hadi Al-Amin

10- Hassan Al-Zein (Journalist)

11- Thaer Ghandour (Journalist)

12- Waddah Sharara (University Instructor)

13- Omar Harkous (Woking currently at Alarabiya TV office in Dubai)

14- Ahmad Ismail

15- Monif Faraj

16- Lokman Slim (Journalist)

17- Malek Mroweh (Journalist)

18- Nadim Quteish (Journalist & TV Presenter)

19- Ziad Majed (University Instructor)

20- Soud Al-Mawla (University Instructor)

21- Farouq Yaaqoub (Activist)

22- Abbas Al-Jawhari (Cleric)

23- Sobhi Al-Tufaily (Former Hezbollah SG)

24- Mohammad Abdol Hamid Baydoun (Fomer MP & Minister)

25- Ibrahim Shamseddine (Former Minister)

26- Salah Al-Harakeh (Former MP)

27- Ahmad Al-Asaad (Son of Former House Speaker)

28- MP Oqab Saqr

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper