The second and final round of Lebanese expats voting has ended on Monday morning with turnout reached %55.14 of registered voters.

National News Agency reported that the last ballot box has closed in Los Angeles in the United States at 8:00 a.m. (Beirut time), after other ballot boxes across North and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Paraguay, Colombia and Mexico) closed few hours earlier.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the voter turnout until now has shown that an overall of 45,765 Lebanese expats have participated in the voting, that is %55.14 of registered voters.

Sunday’s vote in 33 countries was the second phase of expats voting. The first phase was held earlier on Friday in Egypt and five other Gulf states.

The vote marks the first time that Lebanese are allowed to vote abroad, and it comes a week ahead of general elections on May 6.

